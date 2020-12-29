Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.57

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 1008418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a market cap of C$304.14 million and a PE ratio of -255.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.48.

In other news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$27,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,533,690 shares in the company, valued at C$4,389,174.38. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,948. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,978 shares of company stock valued at $166,258.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

