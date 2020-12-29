Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.10. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 57,155,942 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

