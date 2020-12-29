Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.91 and traded as low as $9.80. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 7,265 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

