Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Trading Down 0.5%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.47. 981,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 607,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,330.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,136,173 shares of company stock worth $11,670,810. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

