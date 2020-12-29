Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of TENB opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

