TenX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.99 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00285620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.02 or 0.02096376 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,649,140 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.