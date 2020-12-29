Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.06

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 8822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEZNY. ValuEngine cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.