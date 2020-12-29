Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.45 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, Coinone and Upbit. Terra has a market capitalization of $306.85 million and approximately $41.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00204917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00600336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00324705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055254 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 994,997,417 coins and its circulating supply is 485,470,626 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinone, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

