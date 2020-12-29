Tether Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion and approximately $72.16 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00141830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00205652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00602605 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00328497 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00055209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00076188 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 21,483,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,841,866,934 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

