TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

