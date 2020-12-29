TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NYSE TFII opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million. On average, analysts predict that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

