The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

The Andersons has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Andersons has a payout ratio of 269.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Andersons to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of ANDE opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $794.16 million, a P/E ratio of 595.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

