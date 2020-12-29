The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 98,870 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.