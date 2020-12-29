The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 98,870 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.
About The Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.