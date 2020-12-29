The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.98

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.57. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 27,486 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 824.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,105,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.