The Scotts Miracle-Gro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,215 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $197.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $202.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

