The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Receives GBX 4,806.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

ULVR traded up GBX 146 ($1.91) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,456 ($58.22). 1,507,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,461.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,552.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

