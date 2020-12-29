The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.87.

WEN stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after acquiring an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

