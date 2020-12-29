Thrive Token (THRT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,437.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $306,853.27 and $8,437.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00042947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.50 or 0.02065869 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

