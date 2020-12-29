TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $382,124.67 and $2.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00467894 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

