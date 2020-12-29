Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.50

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 117967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $865.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.