Tokenomy 1-Day Volume Reaches $464,561.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Tokenomy has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $464,561.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00042936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.02092270 BTC.

About Tokenomy

TEN is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

