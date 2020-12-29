TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,208.35

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $346,208.35 and approximately $209.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 949.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000176 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

