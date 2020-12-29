Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 611% compared to the average daily volume of 424 call options.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

