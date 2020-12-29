Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,633% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.