TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.67. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.