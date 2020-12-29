Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $468,151.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

