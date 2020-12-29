TrueChain (TRUE) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a market cap of $11.06 million and $3.90 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00042762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00287386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.30 or 0.02108892 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

