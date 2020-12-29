TrueFi Price Reaches $0.15 (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00027902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00141595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00205311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00600791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00324898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055532 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

