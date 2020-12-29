TrumpCoin Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,626.97 and $3.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001664 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009350 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

