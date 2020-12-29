Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $398,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $378,560.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $291,920.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $369,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $295,800.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,397.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trupanion by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Trupanion by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

