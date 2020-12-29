TrustVerse Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.57 million and $23,364.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00045529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00292817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00028907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

