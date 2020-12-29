TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 324,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2,171.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 153,865 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,521. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

