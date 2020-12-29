Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $7.22 on Monday, reaching $355.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,670. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $374.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.77 and a 200 day moving average of $269.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.02, for a total transaction of $876,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,959 shares of company stock worth $65,937,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

