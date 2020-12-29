UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Thomas S. Terry Sells 1,428 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52.
NASDAQ UMBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $72.76.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on UMBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.
