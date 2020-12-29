UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0001

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $8,557.45 and $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

