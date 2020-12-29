Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $704.42 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00013417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $960.21 million and $704.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,237,230 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

