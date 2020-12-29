United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

UIHC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). The company had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Insurance will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Insurance by 375.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Insurance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United Insurance by 36.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

