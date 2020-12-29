UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.55.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,579 shares of company stock valued at $36,632,283 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

