Universa Price Up 101.5% Over Last Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Universa has traded 101.5% higher against the dollar. Universa has a market cap of $7.74 million and $69,599.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00045793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00297691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.