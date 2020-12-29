Uquid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $31.80 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $31.80 million and $7.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00011905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, OOOBTC and TOPBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates, IDEX, IDAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

