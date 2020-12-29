USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,243.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $626,394.25 and approximately $1,243.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.01319609 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00060238 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003338 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009937 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00278591 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
