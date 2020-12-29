USDX [Lighthouse] 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,243.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $626,394.25 and approximately $1,243.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.01319609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003338 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00278591 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

