Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.52. Usio has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 270,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $548,889.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,258,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,699.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

