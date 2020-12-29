Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $171.21 on Monday. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,452.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 60.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

