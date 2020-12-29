Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (VIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90 on January 29th

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VIN stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.62) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 187.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.26. The company has a market capitalization of £91.37 million and a P/E ratio of -965.00. Value And Income Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 148 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) alerts:

In other Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) news, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92). Also, insider Dominic Neary acquired 162 shares of Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £254.34 ($332.30).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.