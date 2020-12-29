ValuEngine Downgrades Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Air T has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 2.71% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

