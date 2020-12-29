ValuEngine Downgrades Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dover Motorsports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DVD opened at $2.23 on Monday. Dover Motorsports has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.21% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

