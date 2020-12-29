Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,599,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 195,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 378,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 85,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.40. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $92.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

