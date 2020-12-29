Veil Hits 1-Day Volume of $136,681.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $136,681.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00140974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00192985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00601169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00322987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.