Veles Price Tops $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $46,127.59 and approximately $23,511.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,905.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $724.87 or 0.02694121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00469599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.01 or 0.01293429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00596151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00241191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 123.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,011 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars.

