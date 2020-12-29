VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 159416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

